Armenian PM arrives in St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit with his wife Anna Hakobyan and daughter.

At St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

On December 26-27, the Prime Minister will participate in the informal summit of the CIS countries in St. Petersburg.