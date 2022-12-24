Macron urges Aliyev to ensure free movement along Lachin corridor

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

Macron expressed his deep concerns about the renewed tension in the South Caucasus. He called for respecting the November 9, 2020 ceasefire agreement and allowing free movement along the Lachin corridor.

He spoke of the urgency of guaranteeing the unhindered access of humanitarian organizations and United Nations agencies to the affected populations.

Regarding Azerbaijan’s concerns about the illegal exploitation of minerals in the region, the two presidents stressed the importance of respecting the standards in force.

Finally, the two presidents agreed to continue, in conjunction with the actors concerned, negotiations in order to find a lasting political solution in the region, and will talk to each other again in the coming weeks.