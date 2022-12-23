FM Mirzoyan, French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group discuss normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Brice Roquefeuil, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair of France.

The interlocutors touched upon issues related to the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Presenting the situation resulting from blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasised that Azerbaijan’s actions are aimed at creating a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and subjecting Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the international community should take efficient steps to force Azerbaijan to fully respect the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020 and unconditionally unblock the Lachin Corridor, removing all obstacles for safe and unhindered transport communication.

He emphasized the importance of sending the fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin Corridor in order to assess the humanitarian situation, as well as the provision of unimpeded humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for relevant UN bodies.