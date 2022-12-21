Closure of Lachin Corridor has the potential to precipitate a humanitarian crisis, India says

The reported blockade of the Lachin Corridor may adversely affect the supply of essential items, such as food and medicine, to Nagorno-Karabakh, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Raguttahalli Ravindra, said at the UN Security Council Emergency meeting on Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“This is concerning, as it has the potential to precipitate a humanitarian crisis,” the Ambassador said.

He joined the Secretary-General in calling for de-escalating tensions and ensuring the freedom and security of movement along the corridor in line with previously reached agreements.

Also supporting ongoing mediation in the region, he encouraged both sides to pursue diplomatic pathways to arrive at a lasting peaceful solution.

“The global order is anchored on international law, the Charter of the United Nations and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States,” Raguttahalli Ravindra added.