Most of Azerbaijanis blocking Goris-Stepanakert road are current or former employees of security services

The overwhelming majority of Azerbaijani citizens who have been blocking the Goris-Stepanakert road since December 12 are current or former employees of special services, the Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh says.

The environmental issue they raise is only used as a way to justify their actions, the Office said, adding that Azerbaijan pursues the goal of undermining the foundations of the Artsakh Republic’s economy, depriving the population of a source of income and jobs.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that the actions carried out by the citizens of Azerbaijan contradict the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, the status quo recorded thereby.

“Citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, as the indigenous people of that territory, have the right to manage, possess and use the land, surrounding natural resources, nature and subsoil of that territory under international law, something Azerbaijan is trying to ignore and neutralize,” the Office said.