PM Nikol Pashinyan chairs meeting of the Security Council

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chairs the regular session of the Security Council.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, participating in the meeting are President Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, NA Vice President Ruben Rubinyan, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan, Head of the National Assembly’s Civil Contract faction Hay Konjoryan, Deputy Minister of Defense Karen Brutyan.

At the beginning of the session, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted.

“Dear Mr. President,

Dear Colleagues,

At the regular session of the Security Council, we will discuss a wide range of issues, including, of course, the military-political situation established in the region.

Before moving on to the issues on the agenda, I would also like to inform you that today we also discussed this issue with the President of the Republic, and Tigran Khachatryan, who holds the position of Minister of Finance, will be appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister. Vahe Hovhannisyan, who holds the position of Deputy Minister of Finance, will be appointed as the Minister of Finance.”