Wizz Air starts Milan-Yerevan flights
Siranush Ghazanchyan
December 13, 2022, 16:54

Low cost carrier Wizz Air has started operating flights on Milan-Yerevan-Milan route, Zvartnots International Airport reports.

For availability of the tickets it's necessary to visit the website of the airline.