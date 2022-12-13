EconomicsTop

Wizz Air starts Milan-Yerevan flights

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 13, 2022, 16:54
Less than a minute

Low cost carrier Wizz Air has started operating flights on Milan-Yerevan-Milan route, Zvartnots International Airport reports.

For availability of the tickets it’s necessary to visit the website of the airline.

