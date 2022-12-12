PoliticsTop

Blocking of Berdzor corridor a gross violation of 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement – Marukyan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 12, 2022, 13:17
Less than a minute

Blocking of Berdzor corridor is a gross violation of 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

Azerbaijani “ecology activists” once again closed the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia this morning.

“This is a clear provocation and gross violation of 2020 trilateral ceasefire statement. Hope it won’t lead to humanitarian crisis and common sense will prevail. Lachin corridor must function as usual,” Marukyan said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 12, 2022, 13:17
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button