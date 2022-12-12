Blocking of Berdzor corridor a gross violation of 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement – Marukyan

Blocking of Berdzor corridor is a gross violation of 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

Azerbaijani “ecology activists” once again closed the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia this morning.

“This is a clear provocation and gross violation of 2020 trilateral ceasefire statement. Hope it won’t lead to humanitarian crisis and common sense will prevail. Lachin corridor must function as usual,” Marukyan said.