Ambassador Gallagher hosts UK participant in Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia

Ambassador John Gallagher hosted a reception for Freya Skye, the UK participant in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia, and the entire UK Delegation. He was also pleased to welcome Maléna, last year’s winner from Armenia who brought the contest to this beautiful country with her popular song ‘Qami Qami.’

They spoke about Junior Eurovision, the UK’s participation in it, and the hopes for the final this Sunday.

The British guests said they were excited to be in Yerevan and were impressed by the opening show on 5 December.

This year, the UK will be participating in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in the last 15 years.