The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia now open for traffic

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has is now open for all types of vehicles, Artsakh InfoCenter reports.

It had been closed for almost three hours after a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi section, citing fake environmental reasons.

The officials of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh were engaged in negotiations with the Azerbaijani side that lasted three hours.