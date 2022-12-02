Status of Artsakh cannot be linked to the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan – MFA

The settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the solution of the border issue between the two countries, cannot and should not be tied to the status of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The comments come in response to various discussions and opinions regarding the status of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic that have intensified again, “which is an objective process, taking into account the key nature of this issue in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement process.”

“Official Stepanakert welcomes any steps aimed at peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, as well as settling the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh is authorized to state that the official stance of the people and the authorities of Artsakh remains unchangeable,” the Ministry said, reiterating that “Artsakh will not be a part of Azerbaijan.”

“The territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan has no relation to the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and its status, which has been determined by the people of our country in full and strict compliance with the norms and principles of international law and the then acting Soviet legislation,” the Foreign Ministry said.