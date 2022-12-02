Azerbaijan’s maximalist aspirations the only obstacle to security, Armenian FM tells OSCE Secretary General

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the interlocutor on the fragile security situation in the region, pointing out that Azerbaijan’s continuous aggressions and belligerent rhetoric grossly violate the fundamental provisions of international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the readiness of the Armenian side to advance the peace agenda, noting that the main obstacle to establishing security in the region is Azerbaijan’s maximalist position and its aspirations to solve problems through the use of force or the threat of force.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented to the interlocutor the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh problem.

Reference was made to the activities of the OSCE needs assessment mission.

Cooperation programs with Armenia within the framework of the OSCE were also on the agenda of the meeting.