Two killed as B55 aircraft crashes in Armenia’s Kotayk province

Two people were killed as a B55 aircraft crashed and caught fire in the area of Jraber village in Armenia’s Kotayk province, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The National Center for Crisis Management was alerted about the incident at 2:20 p.m. Fire engines, rescuers and medics were dispatched to the scene.

Two burnt bodies were found on the spot.

The fire was extinguished at 14:41.