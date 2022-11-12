Farmers in Artsakh come under Azerbaijani fire

The Azerbaijani forces opened fire from small arms at civilians working in the field in the administrative area of ​​the village of Khramort in Artsakh. the Askeran regional police department was alerted about the incident at around 6 pm.

The front and rear windshields of a tractor were broken by the shots. A. Hayrapetyan, 45, was injured by pieces of the broken windshield. The latter was taken to the Republican Medical Center.

The details of the case have been provided to the Russian peacekeeping troops.

The Askeran regional department of the police is engaged in the inspection.