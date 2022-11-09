Tribute to the memory of soldiers fallen in third Artsakh War

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert today to pay tribute to the memory of martyrs of the third Artsakh war.

The Prrsident was accompanied by Head of the President’s Office Karen Shahramanyan, Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan, Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan.

A trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia put an end the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020.