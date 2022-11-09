PoliticsTop

NATO welcomes direct dialogue between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2022, 10:17
NATO supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Javier Colomina, he Alliance’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, said in a Twitter post.

“It’s encouraging to see ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov engaging again in direct talks. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, key for the stability and prosperity of the South Caucasus, and welcomes US efforts in this regard,” he said.

On Monday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted talks between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

