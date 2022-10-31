Fly Arna operates inaugural flight to Tbilisi

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, operated its inaugural flight between Yerevan and Tbilisi on October 30, 2022.

To mark the occasion, an inaugural ceremony took place at Zvartnots International Airport. The 30 minutes flight connecting both cities will be carried out three times a week, allowing Fly Arna’s passengers to enjoy a short weekend break in Tbilisi.

Customers can book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website, calling +374 41 38 00 83 or through travel agencies.