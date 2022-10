Pashinyan, Aliyev, Macron and Michel holding talks in Prague

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are holding talks in Prague.

Later today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expexted to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting are taking place on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Prague.