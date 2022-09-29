Football Federation of Armenia, Joaquín Caparrós terminate cooperation

The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and the head coach of the Armenian national team, Joaquín Caparrós, terminate cooperation by mutual agreement. the Spanish specialist will no longer lead the Armenian national team.

FFA President Armen Melikbekyan met with Joaquín Caparróson September 28 and discussed the performances of the Armenian national team this year. During the meeting, a mutual agreement was reached to discontinue the cooperation.

Armen Melikbekyan thanked the Spanish specialist for his work, for staying by the side of the national team during difficult days for the Republic of Armenia, for showing the best human qualities and high professionalism during the work.

Under the leadership of Joaquín Caparrós, the Armenian national team won an official tournament for the first time in its history, taking the first place in its group of the C division in the League of Nations. Under the leadership of the Spanish specialist, the Armenian national team had the longest unbeaten streak in history – 9 games. Under his leadership, the national team of Armenia held a number of impressive matches in the World Cup qualifying round.

“The management of the Football Federation of Armenia, the staff that worked with Joaquín Caparrós once again express their deep gratitude to the Spanish specialist for his work and wish him new success in his future career,” the Football Federation said.