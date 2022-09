Three Armenian soldiers were killed as a result of a fresh Azerbaijani provocation, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Starting from 6 pm today, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, using mortars and large-caliber firearms.

The Armenian side undertook retaliatory actions, the Ministry said.

The situation is relatively stable as of 10 pm.