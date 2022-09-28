Shakira to stand trial in Spain for tax evasion

Colombian music star Shakira will stand trial in a Spanish court for allegations of tax fraud amounting to €14.5m, the BBC reports.

A Barcelona court has ordered the singer to stand trial for six alleged tax crimes, although a date has not yet been set.

Spanish prosecutors want to jail the superstar for eight years and fine her €23.8m if she is found guilty.

The 45-year-old has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“I am confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favour”, she said recently in an interview with the Spanish edition of Elle magazine.

Shakira’s legal team said in a statement that they would do their job “by presenting [the] arguments at the appropriate time.”

She had previously rejected a deal offered by prosecutors, instead opting to go to trial.