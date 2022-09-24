UEFA Nations league: Armenia 0-5 Ukraine

Armenia was defeated by Ukraine 0-5 in a home match in Group B1 of the UEFA Nations League.

Oleksandr Zubkov’s cross was headed in at the far post by Oleksandr Tymchyk to put the Ukrainian team ahead on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute.

In the 57th minute Oleksandr Tymchyk assisted Oleksandr Zubkov to extend the lead.

Artem Dovbyk scored the third goal at the far post with his head to give the Ukrainian team a further lead in the 69th minute.

In the 81st minute Danylo Ignatenko sent the ball into the net with a subtle shot just inside the post.

Dovbyk scores the fifth for Ukraine in the 84th minute.