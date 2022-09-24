Azerbaijani forces resort to provocation, thrown back – Armenia MoD

On September 23, at around 19:30, one of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to provocation, trying to infiltrate into the rear of one of the Armenian combat positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

Thanks to the skillful actions of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, the enemy was pushed back to the starting positions.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

No other incidents were reported during the night.

As of 10:00 on September 24, the situation is relatively stable.