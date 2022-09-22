The Umbrellas: Famous sculpture in Thessaloniki lights up in colors of Armenian flag to mark Independence Day

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, The Umbrellas – the favorite Thessaloniki sculpture by George Zongolopoulos was illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag at the initiative of the City Hall and the Honorary Consulate of Armenia.

The Municipality of Pylaia-Chortiatis displayed the Armenian flag in front of the City Hall.

The Armenian flag was also flown on the City Hall of Ampelokipi-Menemenii. Mayor Lazaro Kyrizoglou said: “We express our warmest congratulations to our fellow Armenian people and our sincere wishes for progress and prosperity. “

The Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies raised the flag of Armenia on the City Hall with the Mayor Simo Danilides saying: “Today we honor the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, but also the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Greece and Armenia and we stand unanimously by Armenian brothers who are facing a new challenge, and emphasize our firm support for independence and territorial integrity.”

Armenia’s Honorary Consul to Thessaloniki Akis Dagazian thanked the municipal authorities and said: “We honor Armenia’s Independence Day in the city that has welcomed countless generations of Armenians over time. This year we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Greece and Armenia, with the two states facing geopolitical challenges but also dedicated to respecting international law and protecting territorial integrity and sovereignty.”