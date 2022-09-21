Armenia marks 31st anniversary of independence

Armenia marks the 31st anniversary of independence.

On September 21,1991 Armenia held a nationwide referendum, which saw over 99 percent of voters approve the republic’s commitment to independence. Two days later, on September 23, the Supreme Council proclaimed Armenia an independent state.

The first President was elected through a nationwide election in November 1991.

On December 21, 1991, Armenia joined the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The adoption of the Constitution on July 5, 1995 became one of the most remarkable events in the process of state-building. It contributed to and greatly strengthened the legal bases for transition from a totalitarian system to a democratic state.

This year the Armenian government has postponed the Hero of Our Times awarding ceremony due to the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan shortly after midnight on September 13.

At least 207 Armenian servicemen and civilians have been killed or are missing as a result of the attack.