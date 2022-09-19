Armenia says 207 killed or missing as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

The number of those killed or missing as a result of the latest Azerbaijani aggression reaches 207, the Armenian Security Council said in a statement after a sitting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The number includes the three civilians killed as a result of a large-scale aggression Azerbaijan launched against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia shortly after midnight on September 13, using large-caliber weapons, artillery, missile systems, and UAVs.

Two civilians are still missing. Twenty servicemen have been taken captive, 293 servicemen and seven civilians were injured. There are evidences of cases of torture, mutilation of captured or already dead servicemen.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan targeted 36 settlements, including Goris, Sisian, Kapan, Jermuk, Vardenis, Tegh, Geghamasar communities, as a result of which 192 houses, 3 hotels, 2 schools, 1 medical facility, 1 banquet hall were partially or completely destroyed. 4 cattle yards. Seven power transmission plants, 5 water supply stations, three gas pipelines, one bridge, two highways, one street were damaged. Two ambulances and four private cars were targeted.

“The armed forces of Azerbaijan invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in several directions. Thanks to the persistent and heroic resistance of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the involvement of the international community, the attack of Azerbaijan was stopped, but the military-political situation remains tense,” the statement reads.

According to the Security Council, the aggressive policy pursued by Azerbaijan is aimed at aborting the efforts towards establishment of peace in the region, opening of regional communications, and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and imposing military solutions on the Republic of Armenia.

“Having adopted the agenda of establishing peace and opening regional communications, the Republic of Armenia considers unacceptable the policy of threat and coercion conducted by Azerbaijan,” the Council said.

The Security Council declared that the Republic of Armenia will protect its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity by all available means and emphasized that the Azerbaijani troops must withdraw from the occupied territories of Armenia.

It called on the international community to continuously put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia and to withdraw the troops, and we welcome all those countries and organizations that have taken a clear position.

At the same time, the Security Council reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to adhere to its obligations as a responsible member of the international community.