Clear sanctions by the US could contain Azerbaijan’s expansionist ambitions, Armenian Parliament Speaker says

Clear sanctions by the US could an additional lever to stop Azerbaijan’s expansionist ambitions and an authoritarian war against a democracy, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan said at a joint press conference with visiting Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

During and earlier meeting with Mrs. Pelosi Alen Simonyan informed her that the Azerbaijani armed forces had targeted not only the military positions, but also numerous settlements and civilian infrastructure, which led to many human losses.

“It is clear that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan takes advantage of the fact that the attention of the international community is focused on Ukraine,” he said.

Speaker Simpnyan expressed gratitude to the United States for the agreement on the fragile ceasefire reached by their mediation on September 14.

“We are thankful to the U.S authorities, particularly the members of the Congress for the targeted assessment to the war actions of Azerbaijan,” Simnyan said.