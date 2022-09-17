Details of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Armenia revealed

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia to highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region. Speaker Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia since the Republic achieved its independence.

“We are proud to travel to Yerevan following the 2019 passage of House Resolution 296, introduced by Chairman Adam Schiff, which recognizes the murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, and following President Biden becoming the first president to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine.”

Speaker Pelosi continued, “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region. In working meetings with government leaders, civil society members and members of the security establishment, we will convey the strong and ongoing support of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Chair and longtime friend to Armenia, for a lasting settlement to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.”

“Our distinguished Congressional delegation members have been proud and longtime champions of Armenia,” Speaker Pelosi concluded. “Congresswomen Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier bring a personal commitment to this fight, as proud Armenian Americans and as Californians, home to America’s largest Armenian population. Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey is the longtime Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. Our delegation looks forward to productive meetings that will continue to strengthen our partnership with the Republic of Armenia and advance our values and interests in the region.”

The Members of the delegation are:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Chairman Frank Pallone , Chair, Energy and Commerce Committee; Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

, Chair, Energy and Commerce Committee; Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Congresswoman Anna Eshoo , Chair, Subcommittee on Health, House Energy and Commerce Committee; Member, Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

, Chair, Subcommittee on Health, House Energy and Commerce Committee; Member, Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Chair, Subcommittee on Strategic Technologies and Advanced Research, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Chair, Subcommittee on Military Personnel, House Armed Services Committee; Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

During her September 17-19 visit, Speaker Pelosi will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and other senior Armenian officials to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations, and the current security situation.

Speaker Pelosi will also address the press, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and deliver a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

Speaker Pelosi will engage on the strong partnership between our two countries, rooted in shared values and long-standing ties between our peoples.

