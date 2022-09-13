Nothing can justify the criminal aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia – MEP François-Xavier Bellamy

Nothing can justify the criminal aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia. If we act now, we can stop this war, Member of the European Parliament from France François-Xavier Bellamy said at the European Parliament.

“We owe it to the security of Europe, and above all to the Armenian people, Member of the European Parliament,” he said.

“Two years ago, violating all the rules of international law, Azerbaijan, supported by Turkey, attacked Nagorno-Karabakh. This time, it is attacking the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the MEP said.

Rien ne peut justifier l’agression criminelle de l’Azerbaïdjan contre l’Arménie. Si nous agissons maintenant, nous pouvons arrêter cette guerre. Nous le devons à la sécurité de l’Europe, et surtout au peuple arménien.



Intervention en urgence, aujourd’hui, au Parlement européen. pic.twitter.com/1fBEPCi747 — Fx Bellamy (@fxbellamy) September 13, 2022

“We unhesitatingly supported the Ukrainian people when they were attacked by Russia. We must denounce with such a clear voice the criminal aggression launched last night by Mr. Aliyev’s regime,” Bellamy stated.

“Let’s stop treating this criminal state as a legitimate partner and funding its threats by buying gas from it. Let us take swift action to prepare sanctions that are effective. Immediately demand a meeting of the United Nations Security Council,” he added.