Armenia to apply to Russia, CSTO and UN: PM Pashinyan chairs sitting of the Security Council

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a sitting of the Security Council. President Vahagn Khachaturyan and President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan participated in the sitting along with members of the Security Council.

The steps aimed at countering the aggressive actions by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia that started at midnight were discussed at the meeting.

In connection with the aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, it was decided to officially appeal to the Russian Federation to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.