Armenia to participate in 86th Thessaloniki International Fair

The 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), the largest exhibition event in Greece, will be held at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre from the 10th to 18th of September 2022, the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry informs.

Armenia is participating for 8th consecutive time in the most influential business event in Greece promoting Armenian products, tourism as well as investments in several fields of the Armenian economy focusing on agriculture, renewables, financial services and capital markets. TIF offers a great opportunity for Greece and Armenia to strengthen their historical ties of friendship, together with the incentive for further development of bilateral trade, investment and economic relations.

A wide range of Armenian products will be presented at the Show including the legendary brandy ArArAt, the world famous ZULAL, ARMENIA WINE, KARAS, ARAME, ZORAH, the multi-award winning KILIKIA beer, JERMUK and BJNI mineral waters as well as NOYAN Premium juices. Capital markets will be presented by Armbrok, the leading brokerage firm of Armenia and its associates in Greece.

At the Show, Quality Wines Apikian will announce the official distribution agreement for Greece and Cyprus of GRAND CANDY – JOYCO, the largest food industry of Armenia.

Armenia’s participation is jointly organized by the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Thessaloniki as well as the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Greece. The event is held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic.