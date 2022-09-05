Armenian, Russian FMs discuss regional security issues, bilateral ties, Putin’s upcoming state visit

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed his condolences over the deadly explosion near the Russian embassy in Afghanistan and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed in detail a number of issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and allied relations, including cooperation in trade, economy, scientific and cultural spheres.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, the parties hailed the active dialogue established at the highest levels, the cooperation within CSTO, EAEU, CIS and other international organizations.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of regional security and stability. Thoughts were exchanged on issues of border demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, work on unblocking economic and transport infrastructures in the region.

Issues related to the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the efforts of the Russian side, including within the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The importance of implementing the agreements reached by the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26 was reaffirmed.

The role of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh in strengthening the ceasefire regime in the conflict zone and preventing provocations, ensuring the safety and living conditions of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh was emphasized.

Referring to the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the soonest repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Lavrov discussed the process of organization of the scheduled state visit of the President of the Russian Federation to Armenia and the CSTO Collective Security Council session to be held in Yerevan.