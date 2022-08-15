Yerevan market blast not an act of terrorism – Minister of Emergency

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia is “99 percent sure” that the explosion at Surmalu shopping center was not a terrorist act, Minister Armen Pambukhchyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“It becomes obvious from the footage of the moment of the blast that there can be no talk about an act of terror because first there is some fire, smoke rises, then the blast follows. In other words, there was small fire, which extended to the explosive materials. According to the ministry of emergency situations this is 99 percent accurate,” he said.

At least six people died and dozens were taken to hospital following the blast and fire that tore through the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan. Fifteen people are still missing, the rescue works continue.