Armenian market blast death toll rises to eight

Rescuers have recovered eight bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse that exploded in Yerevan on Sunday, 23 people remain missing, the emergencies ministry said.
According to updated information, the following persons could be missing:
- Aram Hayrapetyan (born in 1981)
- Marat Shahbazyan
- Sirarpi Khachatryan
- Mariam Khachatryan
- Harut Garakyan
- Gagik Karapetyan
- Artavazd Hayrapetyan
- Erna Grigoryan (born in 1980)
- Hrachya Sargsyan (born in 1976)
- Vachagan Yeghoyan (born in 2000)
- Vanik Amirkhanyan
- Ksenia Badalyan (born in 1981)
- Aram Harutyunyan
- David Mkhitaryan
- Meline Taloyan (born in 1997)
- Lyuba Gribova (citizen of the Russian Federation, born in 1959)
- Mariam Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran)
- Vania Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 2016)
- Edris Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 2002)
- Kiomars Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 1972)
- Monire Naderi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran)
- Mehri Taheri (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran)
- Gegham Petrosyan (born in 1985)
Blasts ripped through the warehouse storing fireworks at a market in Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring dozens of people.
Video shared by the emergencies ministry showed a smoldering pile of rubble and twisted metal. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the scene along with officials this morning.