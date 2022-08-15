Armenian market blast death toll rises to eight

Rescuers have recovered eight bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse that exploded in Yerevan on Sunday, 23 people remain missing, the emergencies ministry said.

According to updated information, the following persons could be missing:

Aram Hayrapetyan (born in 1981) Marat Shahbazyan Sirarpi Khachatryan Mariam Khachatryan Harut Garakyan Gagik Karapetyan Artavazd Hayrapetyan Erna Grigoryan (born in 1980) Hrachya Sargsyan (born in 1976) Vachagan Yeghoyan (born in 2000) Vanik Amirkhanyan Ksenia Badalyan (born in 1981) Aram Harutyunyan David Mkhitaryan Meline Taloyan (born in 1997) Lyuba Gribova (citizen of the Russian Federation, born in 1959) Mariam Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran) Vania Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 2016) Edris Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 2002) Kiomars Fathi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, born in 1972) Monire Naderi (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran) Mehri Taheri (citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran) Gegham Petrosyan (born in 1985)

Blasts ripped through the warehouse storing fireworks at a market in Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring dozens of people.

Video shared by the emergencies ministry showed a smoldering pile of rubble and twisted metal. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the scene along with officials this morning.