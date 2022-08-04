Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in some areas overnight – Artsakh MoD

The situation on the line of contact has been relatively stable during the night and this morning, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

Units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in some areas, employing firearms of different calibers. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

A total of 19 servicemen were injured during Azerbaijan’s drone attack on Wednesday. Four are in serious condition, one is in critical condition.



With the mediation of the Russian military command, steps are being taken to stabilize the situation.