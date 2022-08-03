44th Chess Olympiad: Armenian men’s team the sole leader after six consecutive wins

The men’s chess team of Armenia became the sole leader after beating the Indian team 2.5:1.5 in the 6th round of the 44th Chess Olympiad under way in Chennai, India,

Grandmasters Samvel Ter-Sahakyan and Robert Hovhannisyan won the games, Hrant Melkumyan played a draw, Gabriel Sargsyan was defeated.

The Armenian team thus scored the 6th consecutive victory. in the previous rounds it beat Madagascar (4:0), Andorra (3:1), Egypt (2.5:1.5), Austria (3:1) and England (2.5:1.5).

In the 6th round, the women’s team of Armenia competes with the team of England. In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team defeated Botswana (4:0), Norway (4:0), Ireland (4:0) and Indonesia (3:1) and lost to Estonia (1.5:2.5).

The World Olympiad will be held in 11 rounds.