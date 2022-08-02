Armenia lodges new interstate complaint against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human rights

Armenia has lodged a new interstate complaint against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights, Representative of the Republic of Armenia on International Legal Affairs informs.

The mentioned complaint, among others, refers to the violation of the rights of the civilian population as a result of the aggression undertaken by Azerbaijan against the villages of Khramort and Parukh of the Republic of Artsakh in 2022, the real threats made by Azerbaijan to the population of the border villages of the Republic of Artsakh, as well as the cases of the use of force by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the civilian population of the Republic of Artsakh during the years 2021-2022, as a result of which the right to life of persons was violated.