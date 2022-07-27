US is willing to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find long-term peace – Ned Price

The US is willing to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said at a daily briefing.

“We’ve been able to achieve what we think is a degree of progress, and through continued engagements and diplomatic conversations with our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners, we think we can continue that momentum,” Price said.

He noted that the Secretary has had a number of calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leadership, but there are a number of people, senior officials in this building who have engaged with their counterparts at all levels to continue this momentum and to continue to offer our assistance in the issues as we seek a long-term, comprehensive peace.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s continuous criticism of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Spokesperson said: “We’ve made clear in our statements that the United States stands ready to assist these two countries and our likeminded partners in whichever way, whichever format is most effective. We have been a co-chair of the Minsk Group since 1994, but as we’ve demonstrated, we’re also willing to engage bilaterally with the countries to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find that long-term, comprehensive peace.”