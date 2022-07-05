Armenian FM briefs Spanish Parliament Speaker on efforts towards establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Spain on a working visit, held a meeting with the President of the Congress of Deputies of the Kingdom of Spain Meritxell Batet.

The interlocutors discussed the interstate cooperation based on historical relations and common values of the two countries and peoples, as well as the prospects of the development in the fields of political dialogue, economy and culture. The need for effective inter-parliamentary interaction and intensification of relations between MPs, including through the work of friendship groups, was emphasized. The sides highlighted the importance of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries within international parliamentary platforms.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to Meritxell Batet the reforms implemented in Armenia aimed at strengthening democracy, protecting human rights and promoting the rule of law, as well as on the effective fight against corruption. The Foreign Minister emphasized that since 2018, Armenia has been following the path of democracy, and despite the consequences of the war and the Covid-19 pandemic, significant progress has been made in the establishment of democratic institutions due to the reforms implemented by the Government.

During the meeting, a number of international and regional security issues were also touched upon.

​​Minister Mirzoyan briefed the President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain on the efforts of the Armenian side towards the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as the latest developments related to the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Both sides emphasized the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed that the use of force cannot be considered as a means of resolving the conflict.

In the context of the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the urgency of the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as the need for the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories fallen under Azerbaijani control.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented to the interlocutor the latest developments in normalization process between Armenia and Turkey.