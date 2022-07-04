Gunman kills three in Copenhagen shopping mall

A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark’s biggest shopping malls, police say, the BBC reports.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field’s mall in south Copenhagen.

Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the motive was unclear and he could not rule out an “act of terrorism”.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark had suffered a cruel attack.

Sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones, she said she wanted to encourage Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.