Pensioners in Armenia to get 10% cashback for non-cash transactions

The program of 10% cashback for non-cash transactions for pensioners and pension who receive benefits, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs informs.

From now on, citizens who receive their pension or benefits in a non-cash way and make non-cash purchases will receive a 10% refund next month, but not more than 5,000 drams.



The refund also applies to utility payments. The mechanism applies not only to ATMs, but also to utility payments made through mobile banking applications.



The VTB Armenia Bank, Ardshinbank, and Armenian Business Bank have already joined the program. All citizens who wish to change the organization providing their pension or benefit can apply to the regional center of the Unified Social Service.