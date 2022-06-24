Home | All news | Politics | Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit France PoliticsTop Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit France Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 24, 2022, 11:57 Less than a minute Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Paris on June 27, 2022. A number of working meetings are planned within the framework of the visit. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 24, 2022, 11:57 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print