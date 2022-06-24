PoliticsTop

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit France

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 24, 2022, 11:57
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Paris on June 27, 2022.

A number of working meetings are planned within the framework of the visit.

