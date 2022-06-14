Opposition to remove tents from France Square in Yerevan

The opposition “Resistance” movement has decided to remove the tents from France Square tomorrow, member of the Armenia faction, Vice-President of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during today’s rally.

He added, however, that the tents will be reinstalled, if necessary.



Presenting the future plans, Saghatelyan said weekly events will be organized. These will include street actions, professional discussions on sectoral issues, public meetings, at least one regional visit per week, and one large rally and march a week.



According to him, regional subdivisions of the movement will be formed in Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and the Diaspora.

Since April 24 the opposition has been holding acts of protests, demanding from the Prime Minister to step down.