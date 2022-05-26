Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Georgian counterpart on National Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the national holiday of Georgia – the day of restoration of state independence.

The inviolable path of independent statehood of friendly and neighboring Georgia is important in terms of Armenian and Georgian peoples preserving their own identity and religious values for centuries, standing with each other in difficult periods of history, and adhering to the spirit and essence of friendship.

I am confident that the effective experience of multifaceted cooperation at the core of the relations between our two countries will be complemented in the future with new and mutually beneficial achievements through investment of necessary efforts, for the benefit of the welfare of the peoples of the two countries, for overcoming existing regional challenges and for progress.

I wish you good health and fruitful activity, and welfare and lasting peace to the brotherly people of Georgia”.