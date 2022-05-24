Armenian President, FIFA chief meet in Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the President of FIFA (Federation of International Football Associations) Gianni Infantino.

President Khachaturyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with FIFA and makes efforts to promote the development of football in Armenia.

During the meeting, they referred to the work carried out for the development of football in Armenia, and stressed FIFA’s support in that matter.

Reference was made to the “Game of Legends” planned in Yerevan.