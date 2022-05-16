Weapons sold to Azerbaijan by SCTO member states were used against Armenia – PM Pashinyan

The reaction of the CSTO to Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia in May last year did not come up to Armenia’s expectations, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the CSTO summit in Moscow.

“The Organization did not act as Armenia would expect it to,” PM Pashinyan said.

“For a long time, we have been raising the issue of arms sales by CSTO member states to unfriendly countries for Armenia. As a result, these weapons were used against Armenia and the Armenian people. This is also a problem,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “the reaction of the CSTO member states during and after the 44-day war in 2020 did not “encourage” the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the special role of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin in stopping the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the trilateral statements November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

“Armenia, as a founding member of the CSTO, is committed to the further development of the organization and considers it a key factor for security and stability in the Eurasian region, the security of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.