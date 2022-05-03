Opposition says protests will continue

The “Resistance” movement held a rally in France Square today followed by a march in downtown Yerevan.

NA Deputy Speaker, member of the Armenia faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan said the protests will start at noon tomorrow and will continu until 2 pm. He called on supporters to return to France Square at 15:30 to demand the government’s resignation.

He said “after the change of power, a government of national accord will be formed.”

Tents remain in the square, the sit-in continues. Members of the movement have already spent two nights in the square.

The Police say 237 citizens were detained during the acts of disobedience today.