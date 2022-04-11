Armenia temporarily bans import of Kinder chocolates

Armenia will temporarily ban the import of Kinder chocolates and chocolate products.

Having studied the information that in a number of European countries dozens of cases of salmonella infection have been registered as a result of consumption of chocolate, in particular the Kinder chocolate eggs, the Food Safety Inspectorate of the Republic of Armenia has intensified control over the production of the brand.

Inspection is under way at two companies importing the mentioned brand: “Slav Group” CJSC (imports from Russia) and “SAS Group” LLC (imports from Germany). Samples will be taken from the batches in the companies and submitted for laboratory examination.

An order has also been issued to temporarily ban the import of Kinder chocolate and chocolate products from Germany.

The results of laboratory tests will be published.