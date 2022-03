Armenian Security Council Secretary, German State Minister of Foreign Affairs discuss issues of regional and global security

Secretary of the Security Council of Armen Grigoryan met in Berlin with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Tobias Lindner.

The parties exchanged views on regional and global security issues, discussed further steps for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The Secretary of the Security Council also presented to the interlocutor the vision of Armenia for the solution of security problems in the region.