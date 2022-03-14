Russian peacekeepers respond to Azerbaijani provocations in Artsakh

In response to Azerbaijani threats to the residents of Artsakh, Russian peacekeepers today demanded through loudspeakers to fulfill the requirements of the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, 2020.

In a message in Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani languages, they called on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from ceasefire violations.

“Any use of force is unacceptable,” they said through loudspeakers, noting that all issues can be solved in a peaceful way under the auspices of the Russian peacekeepers.

For weeks the Azerbaijani forces have been calling on residents of a number of communities to leave their homes, threatening to use force.